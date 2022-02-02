Wilton Select Board discusses marijuana businesses

WILTON – The Executive Director of Mt. Blue Community Access TV, Andre Cormier, was the first person on the agenda to speak, presenting a budget that appeared to be in the negative with regard to revenue from Beeline Cable.

“The trend is that more people are dropping cable subscriptions and moving to online subscription services, and the way that the contact is written, it’s specifically cable subscription that we would get funding from, so even though Beeline might be providing internet services, it’s not specifically cable,” said Cormier.

He also stated that in the last couple of years, there’s been a drop in advertising, and a slow steady decline in revenue streams, and that Mt. Blue TV is looking to generate other revenue streams by diversifying and expanding programming.

Selectperson Tom Saviello motioned to approve the budget presented to the board, stating how important the channel is for televising meetings for public access. The vote to approve was unanimous.

Next the selectboard heard from Jen McEntee, librarian at the Wilton Public Library, who reported events and efforts over the last six months, including having received American Relief Plan funds and using that to replace all public access computers.

“It was a long time coming; those computers were 10 to 12 years old, and with multiple daily use, things got outdated quickly, so we replaced all four of those and we have started updating our website,” said McEntee.

The library board also completed a bylaws update, and McEntee reported several successful children’s programming activities. They’ve seen a major increase in patron visits, but most are checking out more materials and frequenting the library less often. However, they are still seeing plenty of traffic. The report was approved unanimously.

Marijuana retail store renewals for Honeycomb Farm, Power Plant, Cannatopia, and Earth Keeper were discussed, and three of the four establishments have been inspected. It was reported that each store has paid all dues and all complaints to law enforcement agencies have been resolved. Selectperson Phil Hilton motioned to approve renewals for all, pending the completion of inspection for the final store.

Concerns were then heard from members of the public regarding knox box recommendations from the fire chief as well as the ordinances and operating hours of the marijuana retail stores. It was agreed that operating hours should be amended and that the knox boxes are not a requirement.

The vote to approve was unanimous.

Town manager Rhonda Irish also brought up that one of the marijuana retailers would like to be able to apply to the state to become a dispensary. There was some discussion about the interpretation of marijuana ordinances in that regard, and there was some confusion about whether it was an actual agenda item to be voted on. The motion to approve passed three to two, with disagreeing parties being opposed to the process by which the motion was made.

The board then heard the code enforcement report, which stated that there will be further business requests in the marijuana sector and eight new homes being built, most of which are camps or three-season homes. The vote to approve the report was unanimous.

Wilton fire chief, Sonny Dunham, reported furnace problems in the Public Safety building this winter.

“I have put in, so far, over $1,400 in maintenance on different things for that furnace. The last time, it was the circuit board that was giving problems,” said Dunham. “As of right now, it is running. I’ve got ABT to come and give us an estimate for that.”

The estimate would be for replacement of the furnace, and the cost of replacement requires getting three quotes before spending that kind of money. Saviello mentioned the use of ARPA funding to help cover the cost.

The next item on the agenda was to consider an orthoimagery mapping upgrade purchase, which can be covered by ARPA funding. Irish explained the costs for different sizes and what the mapping can be used for, such as zoning. Imaging wouldn’t take place until summer and wouldn’t be received until December, so there is more time to make a final decision.

The Union Memorandum of Agreements, with an increase of one dollar, was approved unanimously.

The manager’s report stated that there will be a broadband committee meeting on Feb. 8 at 6p.m., in-person and via Zoom. Beeline Cable has put in for permit requests for poles on McLaughlin and Bryant roads, which is being held up by CMP or Consolidated Communications. Irish mentioned that there are a few other roads that have no coverage—some of them private—and a decision needs to be made whether the town will cover the cost of making that happen with ARPA funding. Selectboard chair, David Leavitt, expressed that he is not in favor of spending that money on private roads.

The Recycling Committee will meet on Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. and Saviello stated that anyone with interest in the Share Shack should make their opinions known by then.

The Road Committee will be arranging a meeting soon.