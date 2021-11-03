Wilton select board moves to close share shack

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met at the Wilton Public Safety building and approved the minutes of the last meeting before moving to public comment, and seeing there was none, proceeded to the Public Works report.

Public Works foreman John Masse summarized the report, which included some sidewalk work, some of the roads that have been paved, and some of the work being done to prepare for paving next year. Masse also reported inspections of snow plowing equipment and some problems with other equipment.

“Recently, that 2002 International, one of the new trucks we got, has a problem with the depth fluid, descending unit, and substrate…the parts are on backorder at the dealership. The dealer did get a variance from the EPA to override it until they get the parts in, so we’ll be able to use the truck for now,” Masse said. “The sister truck, the one just like it, is more of the same and hopefully they can do the same thing for us, but can’t guarantee it. Yesterday a backhoe did the same thing…we have no ETA on when those parts are coming.”

Masse also talked about the work that’s been done for the East Dixfield Cemetery, the reopening of the Share Shack, and the completion of the office relocation. He made a request to increase the tire disposal fee from $2 to $3 because the price of disposing of tires has increased, a request to change the hours on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and shared some issues with the cleanliness of the Share Shack while asking for suggestions to help keep it clean.

Selectperson Tom Saviello suggested closing the Share Shack to clean it and review whether it should continue to operate or not, and that the Recycling Committee will need to convene to answer this as well as some other concerns that have been brought to Saviello’s attention. He made a motion to close the Share Shack in the meantime, to increase the tire recycling cost and for the change of hours, which was seconded by selectperson Tiffany Maiuri.

During discussion, Mairui agreed with this citing inappropriate use of the Share Shack.

The vote to approve was unanimous. The vote to approve Masse’s report was also unanimous.

The selectboard then moved on to hear from Cheriann Harrison and Tiffany Estabrook regarding the Mount Blue school district’s strategic planning project. There will be surveys available to the public from Nov. 4 to Dec. 18. They will also be holding forums to get feedback from the community and all the towns in the district and to help people complete the surveys.

“This is just kind-of the preliminary right now, just letting our towns know that we’re going to be partaking in this; we’ll have many opportunities for forums and questions and the strategic planning is in the beginning stages, too, so we may ask for more feedback at a later time,” Harrison said. “This is just right now a six question survey that we’re looking to get some results from.”

“I think it’s helpful to point out that this is something that’s going to be ongoing,” Estabrook said. “So, even once the plan is in place, the committee will not be disbanded.”

They’re currently looking at a seven-year strategic plan. Surveys will be available on the district’s website.

The next item on the agenda was the receipt of the first half of the American Relief Plan Act funding, a sum of $220,000. Town Manager Rhonda Irish stated that she will be seeking out further information from the Maine Municipal Association to clarify and ensure correct usage of the funds and looking into a potential coordinator for doing so.

“There’s a lot that goes with it and everything is not really clear, cut-and-dry,” Irish said.

She suggested discussion about where to start with generating ideas for the funds and listed some of the categories that qualify for spending.

“What they have said is that before you spend any of it, that you need to have a public hearing and a town meeting vote in order to spend it so it’s not just this board coming up with it,” Irish said.

Irish had nothing else to report, so they next heard from Wilton Police chief Heidi Wilcox about the success of the trick or trunk on Halloween.

“It seemed to be a very positive event; we had no incidents that occurred; we had great public contact. We spent $700 on candy from the fund we have. There’s also $1,900 in drug forfeiture money, which we’d like to dedicate to that,” Wilcox said. “The other thing in the forfeiture case…is a firearm that we seized during that which is now ours. I’m not big on selling firearms; I’d like to trade the firearms to our federally licensed firearms dealer in trade for work done on firearms. We have regular maintenance and stuff done on them and that takes the burden back off the town. It seems like a responsible thing to do, if that’s okay.”

Saviello made some suggestions for improvement for next year’s trick or trunk, to which Wilcox agreed and mentioned offering a survey to those who participated.

Maiuri motioned to approve Wilcox’s request as described, and the vote to approve was unanimous.

Under other business, Saviello brought up that they had left the term “dispensary” undefined or out of the marijuana ordinances and that there needs to be some clarification about what can or cannot be done to get that taken care of. He requested some time with Irish and the town attorney to get that done as quickly as possible.

Chairperson David Leavitt suggested having both the ordinances and the ARPA funds spending as items on a special town meeting agenda.