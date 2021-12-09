Wilton select discusses broadband expansion, donation to Recreation Department

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard first approved the minutes from the last meeting before opening the floor to public comment and hearing from Chris Lynch of Matrix Design Group who asked if there’s been any progress with the memorandum of understanding regarding the broadband expansion discussion from his last presentation.

“At this point there hasn’t been, partly because we’re also talking about how we’re going to blend ARPA money in with what the townspeople voted for,” David Leavitt, Selectboard chairperson, said. “So, we’re working on putting that list together, too…we’re working on getting the money together.”

Lynch expressed an eagerness to get to work on the project in conjunction with the state’s next grant round, and that the memo would help with securing those grant funds. There was further discussion about a contract signed by the town of Weld and the selectboard has requested a copy of the sample contract to review.

The board moved onto the next item on the agenda, consideration of liquor license renewal for Saltmarsh Farms, Inc. doing business as Calzolaio Pasta Co.

The vote to approve renewal was unanimous.

The next item up for approval, a donation to the Wilton Recreation department in the amount of $100,000, brought a brief presentation from department director Frank Donald about the potential uses of such funds.

“We’d like to hear from the public,” Donald said.

Selectperson Tom Saviello motioned to accept the donation, and then amended his motion to include a thank-you letter and recognition of the donation to be included with whatever project is completed with the money. The motion to approve was unanimous.

The board then moved on to consider the Recreation Committee appointment, Ralyssa Gould, to replace James Smith. The vote to approve the appointment was unanimous.

The manager’s report discussed the way the upcoming holidays will be handled—notices will be posted for holiday closures—and town manager Rhonda Irish shared that she has started to receive information regarding Jay’s water district.