Wilton selectboard accepts donation of trailer for fire safety program

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, Marc Edwards, Regional Outreach Coordinator of the Natural Resource Council of Maine (NRCM), visited the selectboard to introduce the council and its efforts to protect Maine’s environment. He explained the Expanded Producer Responsibility bill that they recently helped to pass to aid towns like Wilton and Farmington with the higher cost of recycling due to excessive packaging.

The NRCM also has made an effort to reduce single use plastics, worked to increase the acres of ecological reserves in Franklin County, and is trying to reintroduce Atlantic salmon into the Sandy River, which hasn’t happened in over two hundred years. Edwards wanted to introduce himself and the NRCM to the selectboard and to the town of Wilton. As the outreach coordinator, his role is to get out into local communities so that people know what they are working towards.

The new Interim Police Chief introduced himself to the board. As of November 1, Ethan Kyes was appointed Interim Police Chief of Wilton following former Chief Heidi Wilcox’s retirement. Kyes, who is a sergeant, will be in this temporary position for up to six months.

“Thank you for the opportunity,” Kyes addressed the board and the public. “I hope for all of us to make the town better.”

Sonny Dunham, Chief of the Wilton Fire Department, asked the board to accept a donation of an enclosed trailer from the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency. This trailer will be used in the town’s fire safety program, which has been established for the past 40 years. They teach kids in the local school system how to react when smoke alarms go off and how to safely exit the building. The department brings a trailer made to look like a child’s bedroom around to the schools, which has been very popular.

In the last 10 years, the department has been using a smoke trailer from Chesterville, but it recently broke down and people were disappointed. FCEMA offered to donate an unneeded trailer for this purpose. The new trailer was previously used for disaster supplies and is still in good condition. Chief Dunham is hoping to get the majority of the supplies needed to fix up the trailer by donation and grant money, and all of the labor will be free thanks to the skills of the department. The Wilton Fire Department will loan the trailer throughout the county to teach fire safety skills. Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri made a motion to accept this donation from FCEMA and it was passed unanimously.

The Blueberry Festival Committee has received lots of applications this year and they hope to see many new faces along with plenty of familiar ones. The committee will be joined by selectperson Keith Swett. The full committee will soon be organized and meetings will be scheduled.

