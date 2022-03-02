Wilton selectboard and school board nomination papers available March 7

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard heard from Water and Wastewater superintendent, Heinz Grossman, who reported a couple of breaks that have since been dealt with and testing for PFOS.

After some discussion about treatment options, costs for removal of the chemical and the current legislature regarding testing levels and state requirements, selectperson Tom Saviello asked about Covid numbers, for which data is still being compiled, but Grossman confirmed each variant, but “not in huge numbers.” Samples are being tested twice a week for a full year.

Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri is going to make a graph of the data for a visual representation. Saviello motioned to write a letter to Governor Mills to ask her to take into consideration the people with non-detect PFOS test results and to customize the program. The vote to approve was unanimous.

They next heard from Renee Woodard, events coordinator, asking to keep the name Blueberry Fest because of the festival’s being advertised as such for the purpose of fundraising.

“We just feel like going back and forth is kind-of confusing…we’d like to just keep it Blueberry Fest,” Woodard said.

Saviello expressed his disapproval. Maiuri asked about data for a rebranding, which Woodard believes there isn’t time for. Chairperson David Leavitt motioned to leave the name as Blueberry Festival, which passed.

The selectboard moved on to an update about the DHHS call center in Wilton. The decision to not sign a new lease is being reconsidered. Saviello made a motion to write a letter to Gov. Mills, if necessary, should the decision be made to not move forward with signing a new lease. The vote to approve was unanimous.

“It’s really kind-of interesting because it’s one of those cases where it’s become a truly bipartisan, tripartisan thing where state employees are working together with republicans; it’s kind-of neat to be a part of,” Saviello said.

Town manager Rhonda Irish reported that nomination papers for selectboard and school board are available March 7 and due back May 5. Two selectboard positions will be open this year—Saviello making clear he will not be running again—and one school board position. Budgets will go out March 18. The survey for the Lakeview Cemetery is available on Facebook. About 50 responses have been recorded so far with two or three weeks left. There are 18 accounts outstanding in the foreclosure process, which are due to be paid off March 8. The next meeting will determine which direction to move forward with, offering the option of making current their bills or arranging the sale of these properties.

Under other business, Leavitt asked about the litigation with the squad truck. Irish stated that it didn’t go anywhere.

“The attorney went as far as he could at the time. I don’t know if it’s anything worth bringing up and going to a different attorney to try and go back on it, but it’s been so long. So, that’s something that you can decide, and if you want, we can put that on the agenda for next time and see which way to go,” Irish said.

They will be reaching out to the town attorney to see what she says. Saviello also asked if it would be possible to get a written summary regarding the litigation process for the WIlson Lake Marina.