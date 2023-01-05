Wilton Selectboard approves Emergency Services Dispatch Upgrade 

WILTON – In a public meeting on Tuesday night, the Wilton selectboard discussed necessary upgrades to the dispatch system used by the police and fire departments. Town Manager Perry Ellsworth noted that if the town continues to use the old system, they will be unable to replace parts as the technology has become obsolete. The equipment is an Information Management Corp., IMC, system. This change is being made in cooperation with Franklin County and the Regional Communications Center.

Ellsworth shared the costs, which will total $14,449.88. The majority will go towards the licensing fee and the rest will pay for the cost of mandatory upgrade services and the subscription fee. The board discussed where the funding will come from, deciding that they will have sufficient time to put this cost into the next budget in December of 2023. Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri made a motion to allow Ellsworth to sign the contract for the IMC upgrades. The board voted unanimously to pass it.

The selectboard heard from a local business owner of a cannabis operation, Rebecca Bruce. She requested that the business, that she runs with a partner, to be known as Joint Cannabis Inc. Selectperson David Leavitt made a motion to approve this name change and the board voted unanimously in favor of it.

Ellsworth gave the Manager’s Report. He gave an update on the town of Wilton website. More accurate information is in the process of being added, as well as an upgrade to the layout. Ellsworth is happy with the progress and he invited the selectboard to take a look at the website and give feedback. He shared that some of the town’s firefighters recently received raises, due to the fact that they were not being paid enough to align with the state of Maine’s new minimum wage, $13.80 per hour.