Wilton selectboard approves golf course liquor license, discusses Neighborhood Watch program

WILTON – The selectboard voted to approve Cloutier Wilton Golf LLC’s application for a liquor license. Town Manager Perry Ellsworth reported that their application was complete and all taxes had been paid. The board consulted with a police officer present at the meeting who confirmed that they have had no issues. Selectperson Phil Hilton made a motion to approve the license. Selectperson Keith Swett seconded and the board voted unanimously to pass it.

Selectperson Mike Wells informed the board about the progress made on the Neighborhood Watch program. A police advisory committee was formed to plan the program. The committee members include two selectboard members, Wells and Tiffany Maiuri; two police officers, Chief Ethan Kyes and Officer Gerald “Jerry” Maccione; and two community members. Wells shared that they plan to launch the Neighborhood Watch program on June 1, announcing it officially at the Wilton town meeting on June 20. Before then, the committee will produce a training video to inform anyone interested on what to look for and report to the police as citizens.

The board voted to fill a volunteer committee position for the Appeals Board. Ellsworth explained how it was necessary to appoint a third person to the board as appeals issues might come up. Selectperson Swett made a motion to appoint Barry Hathaway. The board voted unanimously.

During the Manager’s Report, Ellsworth announced that Wednesday, April 18 will be Heinz Grossman’s last day as the Water and Wastewater Superintendent. He announced the plan to hire Dalton Plante, who Grossman has been training, as the interim superintendent while the town advertises for the position.

“He’s done an excellent job with his expertise with both water and sewer,” Ellsworth said about Grossman. “We really do wish him the best of all worlds and hopefully we might get him back at least for the water project.”

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org