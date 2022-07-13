Wilton selectboard approves hazard pay for public safety employees

WILTON – The Wilton selectboard discussed hazard pay for public safety at the meeting Tuesday evening. This issue was first brought to the board by Chief of Police Heidi Wilcox back in January. She informed them of a pay inequity that her department has faced. The Wilton Police Department is understaffed and without any prospects, which according to Chief Wilcox is a common problem in this area. Due to this lack, the officers are having to pick up extra shifts, which is coming at a cost to their families, she said.

Considering the long hours the officers are working and the danger of losing staff to nearby towns who pay more, Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri proposed a weekly stipend paid for by the American Relief Plan Act funds. Her concern was that trained police officers could leave the Wilton Department for towns such as Farmington, which pay more. She suggested a stipend that would allow Wilton to be competitive to Farmington.

Selectperson David Leavitt questioned the necessity of this stipend, asking if the situation qualifies as hazardous. Selectperson Keith Swett was in agreement with Leavitt’s concerns. Swett also thought the pay should be compared to other towns in the region for a better understanding of the competition, not just the Farmington numbers that had been provided by Maiuri.

Chief Wilcox informed the board that domestic violence has gone up, making the job of police officers more dangerous.

“The job is always hazardous, but there is an escalation of violence. We’ve seen an increase in the number of gun calls,” Chief Wilcox said.

Maiuri motioned to go forward with the stipend of $73,160. Selectperson Mike Wells seconded the motion, pointing out the connection to COVID 19. The ARPA funds are there to help with problems that resulted from the pandemic. Wells stated that the escalation of violence is a direct result of COVID 19.

“If you look at a societal issue of psychology, we’re in a different realm right now. I think Heidi would agree with that,” Wells said, which Chief Wilcox agreed with. Wells continued, “Whether it’s domestic violence, whether it’s violence against your neighbor, whatever the case is, it’s up. And it’s not just Wilton. It’s nationwide.”

The board voted 3 to 2 to go forward with the hazard pay. They then voted to give Chief Wilcox what was mistakenly called the detective’s stipend on the spreadsheet. The vote was again 3 to 2 for the stipend.

In other matters, during the Consideration of Appointments, Town Manager Rhonda Irish brought it to the board’s attention that they had not voted for chair and vice-chair for this year. The board voted for Leavitt to continue as Chair of the board and Phil Hilton to continue as Vice-Chair. The board also discussed selectboard representatives for town committees. Maiuri was appointed to the Recycling Committee, Swett to the Cemetery Committee, Hilton to Public Safety, Leavitt to the Downtown Committee, and Wells to the Road and Parks and Recreation Committees.