Wilton Selectboard approves letter of support for Rail Trail Bridge, hears Water Department report

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met Tuesday night, and the first item for consideration was a letter of support for the Rail Trail Bridge Project. The board heard from the director of High Peaks Alliance, Brent West.

“We’ve secured the necessary match for the grant portion and the engineering plans, and so we’re ready to at least submit for the federal grant, and we’re hoping you guys would write us a letter of support to show, since the Whistle Stop trail connects to Wilton, we thought it’d be good to show a broader community support, another town supporting the project,” West said.

The town of Wilton is not being asked to support the project financially, and securing the federal grant would allow the project to begin as soon as 2023.

Selectperson Tom Saviello made the motion to approve writing the letter of support, and the vote to approve was unanimous.

The board then heard the Water and Wastewater Departments’ reports from superintendent, Heinz Grossman.

“For the water department, with the transmission line, we’re going forward. Right now we’re being held up by IFW. We have a salmon study; it’s over there waiting, so once we get it back, fingers crossed that we can progress things to start taking bids and maybe break some ground before next winter rolls around next year,” Grossman said. “Last year you guys authorized us to put money aside to get a crane for our work truck. Due to covid and everything else, it took a little while to get here.”

Grossman reported that the new crane gives the departments a lot more flexibility and has capabilities that will have a cost-saving effect going forward. He also reported that the Selectboard’s previous request to look into wastewater testing for covid was extremely cost prohibitive, but the town of Wilton will be participating in a federal study of the wastewater, and the data will be accessible.

The Wastewater department budget discussion led to a request for a five percent rate increase, which will go to a public hearing, and a proposal for an $819,900 budget. The vote to approve the budget was unanimous.

The Water department budget discussion led to a request for a two percent rate increase, which needs to go through the Public Utilities Commission before going to a public hearing. The vote to approve starting this process was unanimous. The budget proposal was also approved unanimously.

The Lakeview Cemetery Memorial was the next item on the agenda. Three conceptual designs were presented to the board and there will be a survey available, posted to the town’s Facebook page, to select a design. The memorial will be paid for with the funds in the cemetery account.

Marijuana license renewal applications will be reviewed at the next meeting. Saviello inquired about inspections regarding licenses, wanting to treat any potential violations the same as liquor licenses and framed it as something to think about.

The next town meeting will take place on June 20 and voting will take place on June 14. Two selectperson seats will be open for election at the time of voting.