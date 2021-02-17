Wilton Selectboard approves new Finance Committee member and hears from Public Works

WILTON – At an efficient and brief Wilton Selectboard meeting on Tuesday night, the board approved the Water Department’s roofing estimate for $23,500. The work will be completed by Arctic Roofing General Contractors based out of Lewiston. They also heard from John Masse of the Public Works Department with his latest report. So far, there have been 23 winter-related events that public works has responded to, including efforts to manage the snow so far this season. The department has welcomed three new employees.

“They’re up to speed now and learning the routes as they go,” said Masse.

Their latest project has been the removal of telephone poles on Weld Rd. in preparation for the new sidewalk installation from High St. to Main St which will come later in the year.

The board approved the nomination of Richard Lumb to the Finance Committee, who has previously served on the committee.

“He’s very knowledgeable of what the town finances are. He’s also been the Police Chief and he put together a project for that,” said Irish.

Continuing the discussion from a previous meeting, the board also heard an update from Town Manager Rhonda Irish regarding the possibility of billing insurance companies for debris cleanup services in the event of accidents.

“There are actually quite a few towns that are doing this, and how it works is that a third-party service bills the insurance companies for the municipality,” said Irish.

In her research, she’s encountered only one third-party company handling this billing initiative, but before the town proceeds with obtaining their services, Irish will be ensuring there are no other competing companies.

After first discussing the project a year ago, Maine DOT asked the board for approval of a permit to use municipal roads if necessary in relocating the stream under Danny Boys bridge. The board approved their request, allowing future construction to continue.

Regarding the possibility of a two-mile ATV trail down Depot St. and Main St. to reach the downtown Wilton area, now that the ATV club has submitted an application to the state for the approval of the project, the next step is to obtain a letter of support from the town. Board member Tom Saviello was in favor of holding a public hearing and David Leavitt suggested that they simply ask people to comment on the issue. Though the facilitation of gathering the public’s opinion on the matter wasn’t decided, it was agreed that input from the community was important before drafting a letter of support from the town.

“It’s also important that we get Heidi’s impression, see how she’ll regulate this,” said Saviello, speaking on behalf of Wilton Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.

Taking what Irish called “little steps at a time,” the team in charge of the Wilson Lake retaining wall project has progressed since her last update form them. The topographical survey was completed, and engineers will be attending the next Wilton selectboard meeting to present the finalized plans.