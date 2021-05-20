Wilton Selectboard approves RSU 9 budget warrant

WILTON– The Board of Selectpersons met on Tuesday night to consider the approval of Regional School Unit 9 budget warrant.

The vote to approve was unanimous. The final vote will be at the town meeting June 8.

The board also considered approval of paving bids. Spencer Group Paving LLC was approved unanimously with the low bid.

The board discussed a sign violation from On Call Contracting.

Board member Tom Saviello motioned to have the attorney send a letter, which was approved unanimously.

The board also voted to approve renewal of on-premises liquor license for Maine Hotel Management LLC, Comfort Inn & Suites.

The board also voted to approve planning board and finance committee applicant, Kyle Fletcher. The town is in need of at least one more finance committee member and two alternate planning board members.

On May 27 at 7 p.m., the planning board will hold a public hearing on the four ordinance amendments.

Saviello requested a motion to allow funds from the Cemetery Trust Fund to be used appropriately to work with a landscape designer for the memorial at Lakeview Cemetery instead of Mainland Development.

The board voted to approve this unanimously.