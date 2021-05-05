Wilton Selectboard approves warrant for June 14 Town Meeting

WILTON – The Board of Selectpersons met on Tuesday night to review and approve the town meeting warrant.

The vote to approve was unanimous. The vote on the warrant articles will be held June 14.

Board Member Tom Saviello has proposed a memorial area at the Lakeview Cemetery. He asked the boards permission to begin pursuing concept plans.

“A while ago I brought to your attention the idea of having kind of a memorial spot, a kind of quiet spot in the corner of the new part of the cemetery…It would be recognizing those who have served the community. Those who are EMS, police and those who are veterans in the area,” said Saviello.

Saviello asked for approval from the board to use funds from the Cemetery Trust Fund to begin having plans drawn up by Main-Land Development. He envisions a bench and small park.

The board unanimously approved up to $2000 to be used for pursuing the plans.

The board also voted to renew the on-premise liquor license for Meadow Lanes Bowling.