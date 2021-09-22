Wilton Selectboard discuss remaining Blueberry Fest funds

WILTON – Minutes for the last meeting were accepted unanimously before moving to public comment, and there were no comments.

Selectboard chairperson David Leavitt then turned things over to the Wilton Free Public Library director, Jen Scott, for the library report. Scott summarized the report, touching on several of the programs and services the library offers, including the board game lending program, their coordination with the Franklin Journal to write authentic children’s book reviews and programs in the children’s room. Scott reported some repairs made to the elevator and the photocopier for public use, as well as some ongoing processes.

“Going forward, we’re looking at a lot of tech stuff. So we’re going to use the ARPA monies we most recently received to replace the public access computers. Again, the website, our email host is going to be changing, et cetera,” Scott said. “We’re going to complete the bylaw review, hopefully, before the new year, and as Tom mentioned before the meeting, we’re hoping to do Harvest Day, which is something we’ve done for the past ten-ish years; we didn’t do it last year.”

Selectboard member Tiffany Maiuri made a comment praising the library for all its work.

“Thank you. You guys are doing a wonderful job. I hear nothing but positive things from your patrons,” Maiuri said.

The selectboard members voted to accept the library report unanimously, then heard from Wilton Fire Chief Sonny Dunham.

Chief Dunham reported a total of 59 calls since June 1, thirteen of which were mutual aid calls. The department now has 20 firefighters and one junior firefighter who is doing well with her training. Hazmat recertifications will take place Oct. 3. Chief Dunham reported having needed to make ladder repairs, and upcoming inspections for the ladder and a pump test in the first week of October. He also shared with the board having received grants to use for new pieces of equipment, including a 20-foot roof ladder, new thermal imaging camera and a docking station.

The selectboard voted to accept the report unanimously before moving on to hear from Code Enforcement Officer Charlie Lavin.

Lavin reported a few building permit updates and then reported a couple bigger items.

“So, the big thing that got approved, and that’s really down also in the planning board activity, is the solar array that is in East Wilton off Pleasant Avenue that was just approved last week,” Lavin said. “We’ve had two site visits, two public hearings, and actually three site plan reviews, one of which being the Wilson Lake Marina, which you probably have heard of, and that was actually denied.”

Lavin also talked of the accessory building to the Wilson Lake Play Museum being torn down and rebuilt for storage before moving on to summarize plumbing permits, the planning board’s approval of adult use retail for marijuana businesses and some upcoming licensing renewals and permit requests.

The selectboard accepted Lavin’s report unanimously.

The next item on the agenda was the Blueberry Fest cap, final funding and coordinator proposal.

“With all the expenses and all the donations, the remaining funds, and that’s remaining funds from the $3,000 from the Blueberry Festival, the $13,000 you approved from the unreserved funds, and the remainder were from the funds that went to LEAP, the funds collected at the Franklin County Chamber, and then the funds brought directly here to the town office. What is left over is $7,202, and I don’t believe we voted on that last time,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

Selectboard member Tom Saviello motioned to put the $7,202 back into the undesignated fund, and the vote to approve was unanimous.

Irish then presented proposed options for a Blueberry Festival coordinator position or an events coordinator for the town of wilton. They discussed how to incentivize the position, whether that be as Irish suggested—to pay an hourly wage or salary—or to treat incentives like a commission based on donations received. They also discussed other ideas in terms of how best to create the position itself.

It was the recommendation of the board to fine tune the details further and bring it to the next meeting in the form of a job description.

The town manager’s report provided updates about 6 Gilbert Street, paving, the cemetery memorial, and tax rate.

“The tax rate was put forth by the assessor at 19.4, so it is down from the 20 that it’s been at for about the last three years. The tax bills have all been proofed and approved and those should go out; I expect to see tax bills in people’s mailboxes by the end of this week to the end of next week,” Irish said.

Irish also reported receiving frequent complaints about people speeding on the recently repaved roads.

The last item on the manager’s report was Halloween. The police chief would like to do it the same as last year. Instead of having it at Kineowatha Park, the chief would like the trunk or treat to take place on Main Street Halloween night. If approved, she’ll contact DOT about closing the road off for a limited period of time.

Irish received consensus from the selectboard.

Under other business, selectboard member Keith Sweatt reported receiving a couple complaints about washout issues on Walker Hill before the meeting was adjourned.