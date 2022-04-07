Wilton Selectboard discusses ATV access, ARPA funds

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard unanimously approved the 2022 police cruiser bid from Quirk Motors in the amount of $37,224.80.

The board approved opening bids for a list of prioritized roads, including the Bubier, Webster, Parsons and Adams Farm roads, and the basketball court.

Two of the medical marijuana sites in Wilton have paid permit and license fees and the other two have not, which generated discussion about the unpaid sites being invalid. The board voted to send a letter asking the owners to be present with payment at the next selectboard meeting.

The ATV access policy was thoroughly discussed regarding language for hours of operation, from sunrise to sunset when the trail is open, and speed limits on specific roads. Depot St. and Main St. speed limits will coincide with the posted speeds on those roads, but the Temple road was a concern because the posted speed limit is higher and hugging the side of the road to go slower, per state law, would do premature damage to the road. Representatives from the ATV club stated that they were happy to go the lower speed limit for safety reasons. They also discussed lake access and opted to use Canal St. with the stipulation that no ATVs go across the bridge.

The Lakeview Cemetery memorial estimate is beyond what Selectperson Tom Saviello had anticipated and beyond what he was comfortable spending without a town vote. He suggested having it as a warrant article because only 100 people actually voted on the project to begin with and he felt it would be best to have further discussion. The vote to approve it as a warrant article was unanimous.

Next they discussed ARPA funding suggestions, including sidewalks and specific roads where sidewalks have been a regular complaint from residents. Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri strongly advocated for hazard pay discussion for the police department for retention purposes and the possibility of collaborating with other towns for shared service; she feels this item is more time-pressing than the other suggestions for spending.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish reported that they are working with Livermore falls and Jay toward a solar proposal for Net Energy Billing and they’re working with Maine Municipal Bond Bank. The Planning Board is having a public hearing Thursday on four amendments. The Share Shack opened last Saturday, and Saviello stated that it looks phenomenal.

“This is our shot. If this doesn’t work, we’ll close it. But it looks really good; the guys spent the time out there and it’s nicely organized and it’s displayed nicely, and I think if it continues this way, it will be successfully opened,” Saviello said.

Guidelines for the Share Shack will be posted on the side of the building.

Irish’s last item was that a public hearing will need to be held for application for the USDA grant for the water transmission line. They’ve sent out an ad and it will be on the agenda for the next meeting.

Under other business, Irish provided an update on the foreclosure process: the large bills were paid and they’re down to one property whose owner has passed away and has a lien on it for MaineCare. It’s being reviewed with a lawyer. If they don’t pursue the building, it will go to the next of kin and the foreclosure process will have to be started over because the next of kin did not receive the notices.