Wilton Selectboard discusses funding for water pipeline project

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, Selectperson Mike Wells brought an issue to the selectboard about applying for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from Franklin County. Wells reported that he and Town Manager Perry Ellsworth had discussed trying to access those funds in order to help pay for the infrastructure costs for the Water District upgrade project that has been ongoing for months. Wells wrote up a request for funding for the infrastructure and water quality upgrades that are needed due to the town’s 70 year old water pipe system. Wells was informed that due to some USDA funding already received for this project, the town is unable to receive ARPA funds as well.

The selectboard set a date for the yearly joint meeting with the budget committee. Next Tuesday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m., the board and committee will meet, an opportunity for the budget committee to ask questions about the town’s use of funding to inform their decisions.

The selectboard appointed Wilton resident Judy Ellal to the Comprehensive Plan Committee and the Conservation Committee.

Town Manager Ellsworth informed that board that the Maine Connectivity Authority board will meet on Friday, March 24 to discuss whether or not Wilton will receive the Matrix grant for expanded internet services that has been discussed in past meetings. Ellsworth suggested that, no matter the outcome of the meeting, the board regroup with the Matrix afterward to find out exactly where the funding for the project will come from and from there decide if they want to go forward with it.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org