Wilton Selectboard discusses junkyard permits and audit

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, the Wilton select board discussed junkyards permits. Three permits are up for renewal: Stickney, Haggan and Collins. Gary Judkins, code enforcement officer, explained to the board that all of the junkyards are in compliance with ordinances. The board voted unanimously to approve all three junkyard permits.

Bernice Cody, the manager of the Wilton branch of Franklin Savings Bank, spoke to the board to offer their financial services to the community and the town. Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri thanked Cody and the bank on behalf of the board:

“Thank you for being such a great community partner for so many years. I see all the wonderful things you do for our community.”

“Any community that has a bank within it is a lucky community,” Town Manager Perry Edwards said.

The board also heard an update on the ongoing waterline project. Heinz Grossman, Wilton Waste and Wastewater Superintendent, said that the Water and Sewer Department is scrambling to secure more funds and looking at all options. The board made a motion to take $459,000 from the town’s undesignated fund to help pay for this project. This will be done with a special town meeting on the topic on October 10. The motion passed unanimously.

Selectboard member Phil Hilton brought up a question that had been asked of him about the waterline project: will customers on the old waterline be required to pay in order to switch over to the new waterline? Hilton was informed by Edwards that a salary survey of the thousand customers on the current waterline must be conducted before further decisions are made.

Edwards gave the board an update on the audit that was discussed at the previous meeting. Karen Olivieri from RHR Smith has spent two days so far looking at the books and has found some issues that need to be resolved. The town is a year behind in journal entries for the bank record and they are somehow using two different types of software. Edwards was clear that these issues are not the fault of any employee; they are rooted in a faulty system. Olivieri will work with the town to correct these problems in order to start the new year with correct books.

The board set a date for a public hearing for water rate changes. The hearing will be at 6 p.m. on October 18.