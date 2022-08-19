Wilton Selectboard discusses successes of recent Blueberry Festival

WITLON – At the Wilton Selectboard meeting on Tuesday night, the board celebrated the successes of the Blueberry Festival that happened the weekend of August 6. Town Manager Perry Ellsworth discussed the needed improvements that were noticed over the course of the festival that should be taken into consideration for next year. Ellsworth reported that there were a few minor issues with handicap parking, barricades and trash disposal. The most common feedback he heard, however, was that the festival didn’t have enough blueberries. People had nowhere to go to buy blueberry treats.

“I can’t buy a pie, I can’t buy blueberry muffins, I can’t buy blueberry cake,” Ellsworth recounted common complaints.

Selectperson Mike Wells asked the board to consider how to recognize Shannon Smith and her years of volunteering that have made the Blueberry Festival possible. Smith recently retired and Selectperson Wells wanted to make sure that she was properly thanked by the board.

“It’s the volunteers that make it happen, and that’s one standout volunteer for the last 38 years,” Selectperson Wells said.

The board decided to continue discussion on this subject at the next meeting.

The selectboard unanimously renewed a liquor license for Meadow Lanes Bowling Alley. The next item on the agenda was Unorganized Territories Interlocal Cooperation Service Contracts. Ellsworth brought two contracts to the board, one for structural fire protection and one for solid waste. Ellsworth was not fully prepared to give the board the information they needed to address the contracts, so he asked for a motion to table the topic until the next meeting. The board passed the motion unanimously.

Ellsworth also brought up the cemetery committee that was created at the July 12 meeting for the purpose of the cemetery memorial. He has found three possible members: Shannon Smith, Bill Rice and Kent Wild.