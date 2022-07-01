Wilton selectboard discusses upcoming Blueberry Festival

WILTON – Plans for the annual Blueberry Festival to be held on Aug. 5 and 6 this year, are moving along, an organizer told the selectboard at their meeting Tuesday night.

Renee Woodard gave an update of the progress on the Blueberry Festival. She informed the board that the festival has received 76 donations so far, totaling over $18,000 from local businesses.

In addition, they have 41 crafters and vendors who have rented space downtown. There is room for 50 total, so they are close to reaching vendor capacity. Woodard also reported that there will be a few food trucks, the traditional 15-minute fireworks show, multiple bands, a bake-off and a pie eating contest.

In a related matter, Ambition Brewing, located on Main Street, requested a liquor license extension for the duration of the Blueberry Festival. They wanted an expansion into one lane of traffic on Main Street, which would cause a partial road closure. It was discussed that they would pull back out of the road before the fireworks begin Saturday night. Town manager Rhonda Irish noted that this topic was brought to the Department of Transportation officials last week and they put their stamp of approval on it. The board approved this extension.

In other matters, the selectboard discussed whether to accept a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant for the water department project. Dalton Plant, a foreman on the water department, recommended working in phases.

“At this point in time, I definitely believe that moving forward with the project is super advantageous, especially where we have the financing available for it. As far as the piece-mealing of the project, I do believe that it is a good option for us,” Plant said. “It would be to our benefit to do that so that we can at least move forward with it and pursue further grant money down the line.”

Selectboard members ultimately moved to not accept the USDA grant money.

During the public comment period of the meeting, Wilton resident Nick Santor raised concerns about the numerous drivers speeding along Route 2. Santor, a retired rescue squad member, was troubled by the number of accidents caused by speeding that have taken place near his house.

The selectboard agreed to have Irish pass Santor’s concerns on to Police Chief Heidi Wilcox.