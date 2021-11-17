Wilton Selectboard discusses water department study

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met last night, and after approving the minutes from the last meeting and hearing no public comment, moved to the third item on the agenda: the North Jay water/Wilton water department study.

Commissioned by the Maine Rural Water Association, the two departments conducted the study to look at options for merging departments.

“The next steps would be to… meet with North Jay water, send them a letter, determine if you want to continue discussions, not continue discussions,” Town Manager Rhonda Irish said.

Selectboard member Tom Saviello recommended sending a letter with some of the considerations that would have to be made before moving forward.

“It’s things like, before we can continue conversations, we need a commitment from them; before we merge these things would have to happen: they would have to have the smart meters in or equivalent to whatever they are, their computer system would have to be up to what ours is, or will be in the future, we heard from Rural Water that they will have an infrastructure study done in a couple of weeks and we will have to have a copy of that so that we can have it reviewed by our guys,” Saviello said.

He also suggested a copy of their capital investment plan, and expressed the understanding that this would have to be put to a vote by both communities and that if it means a rate increase, it wouldn’t pass in Wilton.

Saviello made the motion to send the letter after some brief discussion and agreement amongst the board. The vote to approve was unanimous.

The board then moved on to select person committee appointments. It was suggested that Selectboard member Tiffany Maiuri and Phil Hilton take positions on the Broadband committee due to expertise; Saviello expressed an interest in the Recycling and Cemetery committees; Selectboard member Keith Swett stated he would take positions on the Road and Police committees; and for the only active committee not yet covered, Parks and Recreation committee, Selectboard chair David Leavitt said he’d “love to” cover that position.

Swett brought up the Ordinance committee and the Downtown committee, and Irish said those ones need to be revived.

Saviello motioned to make the volunteered appointments, and the vote to approve was unanimous.

Next they began discussion of the American Relief Plan Act funding suggestions, starting with the first category on the list of applicable spending: public health.

“The items that can be considered for public health are funding for covid vaccinations or testing or contact tracing; prevention in congregate settings; personal protective equipment medical expenses, including alternative care facilities capital investments or physical plant changes to public facilities that respond to the covid public health emergency; other covid-19 public health expenses including communications, enforcement, isolation and quarantine; payroll costs for public health, safety, and other public sector staff responding to covid-19; mental health services; substance use services and other public health services,” Irish said.

After this extensive list, Irish returned to funding for emergency responders, and drew attention to another category, premium pay, which is applicable to emergency responders. She also brought up some past suggestions made by Board member Saviello. She reminded everyone that they have until 2026 to spend the funds. She also said that they are not required to have a town meeting to spend the funds. After some questions from Saviello about the ways these funds can be spent, she also clarified that she was incorrect with the previously stated amount of money being received by Wilton, that it’s actually $209,000 times two, not $220,000 times two.

Leavitt stated that he could see better community use of the money. Maiuri disagreed and is in favor of putting premium pay on the table for discussion. Maiuri is also interested in the tourism and hospitality, healthy childhood environments and community violence intervention categories, and anything to do with water. Saviello supported the child care category suggestion.

After further discussion, the board moved on to the manager’s report.

“The water transmission is still being worked on by Dirgio. They have made a first submittal to Maine Rural Development. Maine Rural Development wanted us to check into another option. Heinz is checking into that option tonight and will report back on that. It hasn’t been submitted for the loan and grant, you will see first before any of that happens,” Irish said.

She also provided brief updates about the cemetery memorial, Dixfield Cemetery stonework and ATV access to the temple ATV trail. She has not heard back from the state, but the board thinks it’s best to have a policy instead of an ordinance in terms of road use. The events coordinator position has been posted for a month and has only received one applicant. Gilbert Street is still on hold due to legal issues. She also briefly returned to the marijauna ordinance and language surrounding dispensaries, and that will be on the next agenda.

The December meeting schedule was discussed, and the second meeting in December will be dropped because of the holiday, unless there’s an emergency.