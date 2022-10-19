Wilton selectboard discusses water rate increases

WILTON – On Tuesday evening, the Wilton selectboard had a public hearing on water rate increases.

The board did not set the rates at the meeting; this order of business was postponed until the meeting on November 15. Despite this, they still heard from Heinz Grossman, Superintendent of the Water and Sewer department, about the proposed rate increase.

The proposal is that the rates be raised by 10% in January of 2023 and by another 10% in the following January. This increase is necessary because of the proposed new water main transmission. The old pipelines have been in use since the 1950s and were made of concrete due to a lack of steel. Grossman said that the life expectancy of the pipes was somewhere around 75 years, so now is the time to replace them. In order for the government to consider funding the project, the rates have to be a certain amount and the current rates are not high enough. Eventually, the rates will have to be raised by 55% in total, theoretically by 2026 or 2027.

“I want to do 10% this year, 10% next year, take a year off. Unfortunately inflation and everything else is going on, so we want to make sure we have enough money,” Grossman said. “And if we don’t, the pipes can fail.”

The town will consider all comments received from the public within thirty days of the November 15 meeting.

Jim Lord of Dirigo Engineering, who is working on the waterline project, gave the board an update on the project funding and preliminary engineering. Lord explained that, despite having low rates, the town received $459,000 to pay for the project design. Significant progress has been made on the design process.

“We have designed a considerable portion,” Lord said. He plans to continue to move forward with the design in the coming weeks.

Other than this, they are still looking for funding. The town has the option to wait a year and try to find more funding, but in the meantime prices could continue to rise and interest rates are projected to go up. In order to make this decision, Lord is going to work with the town’s accountant. The board will return to this topic at a later meeting.