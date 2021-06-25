Wilton Selectboard hears department updates

WILTON – The Wilton Selectboard met Thursday evening where board members elected a new Chair and Vice chair.

Board member Tom Saviello nominated David Levitt as the chairperson and Phil Hilton as the vice chairperson, a motion that was seconded by board member Tiffany Maiuri.

The vote was unanimous.

Next on the agenda was an update on the water transmission line from the water department. Heinz Grossman, water and wastewater superintendent, took the floor with Jim Lord of Dirigo Engineering to go over their observations and ideas for making improvements to Wilton’s water treatment plant and transmission pipes.

“It’s an unsecured facility right now; it would be very easy for someone to break into,” Lord said.

Lord also spoke about the water transmission pipes, which he said are old and fragile and made of asbestos cement.

“Some of the goals we have is to replace the intake, the intake pipe screen chamber, basically make this entire facility new eventually, and we’ll work with you to talk about how you want to do that,” Lord said.

Lord has been working with Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to determine any issues with verified wildlife habitats or vernal pools and provided the board with their response. US Fish and Wildlife had concern about North Atlantic salmon because the project is in range of critical habitat. There were no other concerns from the other agencies Lord has been in contact with so far. The plan for the project is to minimize environmental impacts as much as possible.

Lord explained construction options at length, and the preliminary cost estimate is $7.3 million, which includes the cost of disposing of the asbestos pipes. He hopes for a significant amount of grant money to cover the costs.

Though there’s more preliminary work to be completed before the project can move ahead, Lord made the recommendation to begin the permitting process because agency backlogs make the process lengthy.

Board member Maiuri asked about the cost of the permitting process, and Lord estimated that at around $10,000.

Following the presentation, the selectboard moved on to hear from Frank Donald of the recreation department. Donald reported success with spring sport sign-ups with numbers only a little lower than previous years.

Spruce Mountain will continue to use the tennis courts at a charge of $1,000 for the season because of delayed construction on their own facilities. It’s expected that they will also need the courts next spring because construction won’t be completed by then.

Donald summarized the changes in the swim program as Maine Center for Disease Control guidelines changed. Program sign-ups are full.

Donald also summarized the only issue he’s had at Kineowatha this year, but ended on a positive note.

“It’s routine work; it is what it is and I enjoy doing it,” Donald said.

Donald brought up the idea of updating the building rental charge, from $50 to $75 for next year, and the pay scale for swim instructors.

The pay scale was approved as proposed, but the building rental charge will be added to the next meeting agenda for approval.

The board moved to accept the recreation department’s report, and approved unanimously.

The next item on the agenda as presented by board member Tom Saviello was the Blueberry Festival. Saviello proposed a rough budget of $16,000 that includes $3,000 that was allocated at the town meeting and talked about how that money would be used, including $2,300 to Kineowatha Park for activities.

Maiuri made a motion to approve the additional $13,000 from the undesignated fund.

The vote to approve was unanimous.

Town manager Rhonda Irish then talked about the work in progress with the Department of Transportation toward road closure for the parade.

The request from Ambition Brewing for extended outdoor dining will be tabled until the next meeting pending approval from the state.

Irish provided a brief paving update and said she would provide more information at the next meeting.

The board then moved into executive session.