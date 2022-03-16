Wilton selectboard hears report from police department

WILTON – The selectboard heard from Wilton chief of police, Heidi Wilcox, regarding hiring and sending potential candidates to the police academy; an anonymous $1,000 donation was made and the police department and fire departments would like to collaborate and use the funds for gym equipment to keep members of those departments “fit”; and funding from the Stone Garden Grant that allows up to $8,000 to reimburse for patrol costs in Wilton, which ends up with the sheriff’s department.

The vote to accept both the grant funds and the use of anonymous donation funds was approved unanimously.

Wilcox is also looking to take bids for a new police cruiser and has sent a proposal to the town manager to draft. She’d like bids open for the first selectboard meeting in April. They’ve received insurance funding to fix the damages to the current cruiser, but getting the parts has proven difficult given supply chain demand issues.

Wilcox is waiting for the state to get back to the department about uniform crime data. She stated the domestic violence surge has curved, they’ve seen an increase in scams and property thefts, trespass complaints and protective orders. She also said the calls they’re taking have been more labor and resource intensive. Wilcox’s report was accepted unanimously.

Next, Jim Lord of Dirigo Engineering provided an update on the transmission line project. His presentation for the project included pricing because the cost of piping has increased, planning options and costs for going forward with the project and financing opportunities through the USDA and the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Lord recommended SRF as a better deal, but suggested applying for USDA because they’re “right there.” The target for starting the project is 2023 because of the turnaround time for permits.

Town manager Rhonda Irish presented options for the consideration of working with the towns of Jay and Livermore Falls regarding solar proposals and the opportunity to work with a consultant collaboratively. The selectboard suggested she continue moving forward with collecting information and return with updates.

Irish went over updates and suggestions regarding the 2019 foreclosure process. There are four properties, two of which are land parcels and two are homes with at least one being occupied. Selectperson Keith Swett moved to extend 30 days for all four parcels and then bring it back to the selectboard. Approval was unanimous.

The town manager’s report talked about nomination papers for the selectboard and school board. One person has taken papers for Tom Saviello’s seat but has not returned them.

The Planning Board will have a public hearing April 7 with four items to consider: for additional updates to the marijuana ordinance, for space and bulk for commercial uses, for amendments for short-term residential rentals, and the last one for changing a spot zoning area from industrial to residential—the former Belle of Maine canning building.

The PFAS letter and call center letter to the governor have been sent.

The Lakeview cemetery and monument survey have one more week until final survey results. Irish has requested a cost for the next phase to bring back to the board.

Town attorneys have provided all requested documents to the attorneys representing the Wilson Lake Marina on Jan. 20 2022.

The recreation department has narrowed down the number of mowing equipment options to two, the John Deere option being $8,768, which is a little less than the other option and will be available at time of purchase.

Under other business, Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri presented a visual representation (graphs) of the covid concentration in the wastewater data provided at the last meeting.