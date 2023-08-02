Wilton selectboard votes to oppose potential High Peaks National Wildlife Refuge

WILTON – The Wilton selectboard met on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Former Wilton Selectperson Tom Saviello and current Franklin County Commissioner Bob Carlton approached the board to discuss the National Wildlife Refuge proposal. The refuge is an effort from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that could potentially protect between 5,000 and 20,000 acres of land in the High Peaks Region.

Saviello and Carlton voiced their doubts and discomfort with the proposed project, asking the board to sign a letter in opposition. Carlton made it clear that he was there as a private citizen, not speaking as county commissioner.

They explained that they see it as unnecessary to have the federal government involved in conserving land in this region that is already heavily protected.

“It’s almost conservation gone wild,” Carlton said, describing the project. Saviello was concerned that public land rights, even if not restricted immediately, will be able to be taken away quickly and without warning, citing someone arrested for picking blueberries in a similar situation.

Selectperson Mike Wells was in agreement, saying “The closer it is to home, the more of a voice you have.” He reasoned that the difference between voicing any issues in Augusta and in Washington D.C. is monumental.

The selectboard voted unanimously to add their signatures to the letter of opposition, joining the towns of Avon, Phillips, and Eustis.

The selectboard later voted to approve Wilton resident Maxine Collins as an alternate on the Appeals Board and voted to sign the previously negotiated union contract for office, water, and sewer, which had already been signed by the union.