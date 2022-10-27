Wilton special town meeting votes to set aside funds for water main project

WILTON – The Wilton selectboard held a special meeting on Tuesday night to see if the town will vote to set aside money for the ongoing waterline project. Tom Skolfield, the moderator of the meeting, explained the article that requested to appropriate $459,000 from the town’s unassigned fund for the purpose of preliminary engineering and associated tasks for the preparation of the replacement of the town’s water main. The request also allows the selectboard to execute contracts related to this project, as well as apply for, accept and appropriate grants for the project.

Chairperson David Leavitt made a motion to consider the article that was seconded by Tiffany Maiuri.

Town manager Perry Ellsworth explained to the public that was in attendance at the meeting that borrowing this money from the town’s unassigned fund would be the most beneficial option in the long run and that the goal is for the money to be replaced as soon as possible.

“Taking money from this fund versus borrowing it will save us interest,” Ellsworth said. “When we’re done with the project, hopefully by next spring, we’ll be able to return all of this money before we go to town meeting.”

As there were no questions or comments from the public, Moderator Skolfield took a vote to see if the town was in favor of appropriating the money for this project. The vote was unanimous in favor of passing this article.

The Wilton special town meeting may be viewed online at Mt. Blue TV.