Wilton Volunteer of the Year recognized for work at disc golf

WILTON – The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce Charlie Buzzell as their 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

Each year, a volunteer is picked to recognize and celebrate their support of the department.

The award is being presented to Buzzell for his efforts on the department’s free disc golf course at Kineowatha Park. Buzzell was integral in planning and building the course back in 2017. In the years since, he has helped to maintain the disc golf course, held demonstrations to teach people how to play, and designed the course sign.

“Charlie has spent countless hours volunteering his time over the years to ensure a quality playing course,” Renee Woodard of the Parks and Rec Department said.

The disc golf course has two parts; the first nine holes are meant for beginner players and the second nine are designated for more experienced disc golfers. Score cards specific to the course with detailed maps of the two parts are available to print on the Town of Wilton website. The course is free for public use and lessons from Buzzell himself are available during the summer.