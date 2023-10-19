Wilton voters set moratorium on new cannabis businesses

WILTON – The Wilton select board met on the evening of Tuesday, October 17. They held a Special Town Meeting on Tuesday evening prior to the regularly scheduled select board meeting.

Tom Skolfield acted as moderator for the Special Town Meeting. The public voted to pass an ordinance to establish a 180 day moratorium on cannabis operations.

“It will allow the select board and the planning board to … rework our cannabis ordinance,” Town Manager Perry Ellsworth said. He explained that all business currently in operation can continue. No new applications will be taken during this time, unless the select board votes on an ordinance before 180 days. There is also the possibility of extending the period for another 180 days if a decision is not reached.

The town then voted on three amendments to Wilton Zoning Ordinances relating to shoreland zoning requirements. These amendments will bring the town up to speed with Maine Department of Environmental Protection standards. All three articles were passed.

During the select meeting, the board set a date for a Special Select Board Meeting on the following day, Wednesday, October 18. This meeting, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., was set to include interviews for a new town manager. No further action will be taken at the meeting.

The select board entered an executive session to discuss the Wilton Police Union contract, which they voted to accept. All of the town’s unionized employees now have three-year contracts.