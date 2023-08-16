Wilton youth competes in National Junior Olympics

WILTON – Local 11-year-old Forrest Raymond recently returned home from the National Junior Olympics in Eugene, Oregon where he took 18th place in the country for his age group.

The National Junior Olympics were held at Hayward Field this year at the end of July. “I can’t believe I ran at Hayward Field,” Forrest said, describing it as “probably the best track in the world.” He ran two races for 11 to 12-year-old boys: the 800m, in which he placed 45th, and the 3000m, where he took 18th.

“It felt like a dream to be there,” Forrest said. He recalled getting a pep talk from an Olympian right before the race began, although he couldn’t remember who it was. “I was nervous but I had fun.”

After the National Junior Olympics, Forrest competed in the state track meet and won the 3000 meter race. The meet was at Cony High School on Saturday, August 12.

Robyn Raymond, his mother, shared that her son high-fived every kid who crossed the finish line after him. She also recalled him starting a pick-up game of soccer with some of the other kids from across the country at the National Junior Olympics.

Despite his success, Forrest had even bigger dreams. “I feel like I can do better next year,” he said. “I didn’t push myself completely.”

Robyn shared that he is looking forward to playing school sports at Mt. Blue Middle School this upcoming year, especially working with coach Sarah Doscinski for outdoor track.

“I like going up against other people and seeing how well I can do,” Forrest said.

Forrest often runs alongside his twin brother, Miles, who recently received medical clearance to run after recovering from a broken collarbone.

Both Forrest and his brother Miles competed in the Wilton Blueberry Fest 1-miler on the first weekend in August, with Forrest coming in 1st place and Miles taking home the bronze.