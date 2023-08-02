Wilton’s Blueberry Festival returns this weekend, August 4 & 5

WILTON – Wilton’s Blueberry Festival returns this weekend with a packed schedule of family-friendly events ranging from fire truck rides to a street dance to the grand parade.

On Friday and Saturday of the Wilton Blueberry Festival, there’s a big, well-organized sale of books for readers of all ages, plus, puzzles, audio books, CDs, and DVDs. Sale is held at the Wilton Free Public Library. Pricing is by donation and all proceeds benefit the library’s services and collections.

Friday, August 4

Wilton United Methodist Church Food Sale with pies, muffins, whoopie pies, etc. Lobster Roll Bag Lunch (includes chips, drink, blueberry cake or brownie) for $20. Preorder by calling 645-2190 or 778-5927, or drop-in availability. Pick up 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with live music from 1 to 3 p.m.

Wilton Free Public Library Book Sale, 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire truck rides are held at Monument Square and free boat rides are offered at Wilson Lake, both from 1 to 4 p.m.

The 1-mile fun walk/run is at 6 p.m., at the Cushing School, and the 5k and 10k races are at 6:30 p.m., starting at the Wilton Town Garage. The races are followed by the street dance at Monument Square from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 5

Parade lineup opens at 8:30 a.m. and the grand parade starts at 10 a.m. Food trucks, live music, and local shops and businesses will be open and available for the festival.

The Wilton Lions Club is hosting a blueberry pancake breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.

The Wilton Farmer’s Market will be running 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mcgillicuddy Park. The Fresh Eatz food truck will be just across the street from Mcgillicuddy Park.

Wilton Free Public Library Book Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m

Wilton United Methodist Church Luncheon 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., meatball subs, hotdogs, assorted sandwiches and desserts.

St. Luke’s Episcopal church returns with their famous lobster roll bagged lunches beginning at 11 a.m.

A variety of family-friendly activities will be offered at Kineowatha Park from 12 to 4 p.m., including horse rides, a petting zoon, a mechanical shark, inflatable water slides, and more.

There will be a car show at the Main Street Garage from 12 to 2 p.m.

Wilton Fire Department will host neighboring departments in the Fireman’s Muster at Cushing School, starting at 1 p.m.

Heading into the evening, there will be a Blueberry Bake Off at the Lions Club Tent in Monument Square at 5 p.m., and a Blueberry Pie Eating Contest at the same location at 6 p.m. Bring a clean shirt and a good appetite!

The festival concludes Saturday night with fireworks over Wilson Lake.

Road Closures

Friday:

Monument Square will be closed from Prospect Street to High Street from 6 to 10 p.m.

Safety flaggers will be out at 6 p.m. for the road races, and there will be temporary delays. Drive with caution and obey directions from the safety flaggers.

Saturday:

7 – 9 a.m., Main Street from High Street to the Post Office

9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Main Street from Prospect Street to the Post Office

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Weld Road from Colby Miller Road to Main Street, and Main Street from Weld Road to Lake Road.

5 – 10 p.m., Main Street from High Street to Lake Road

Gilbert Street

Lake Road from the bridge to Bass Park

The boat ramp at Wilson Lake will be closed Friday afternoon for boat rides on the lake, and from 9 a.m. to midnight on Saturday to prepare for the fireworks show.