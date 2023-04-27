Winners announced for Farmington Earth Day Volunteer Cleanup

FARMINGTON – Students, seniors, groups and families all showed up to do their part to “Invest in Our Planet” which is this year’s Earth Day theme.

Saturday’s Earth Day Cleanup volunteers uniformly said it was great fun, and competition for the prize categories was heated.

Franklin Savings Bank’s large and smiling team took Happiest Cleanup Volunteer Group or Family. They won a gift certificate and other goodies from Twice Sold Tales.

Oddest Litter Found was won by a family team led by grandmother Mary Cornelio. The team, aptly named the Earth Day Angels, was awarded an adorable stuffed cat from Minikins.

Most Adventurous Litter Retrieval was taken by the DeCastro family who are receiving gift certificates and swag from the Orange Cat Cafe.

Most Litter Picked up by a Group was won by Amy & Dan Palmer whose heroic efforts are acknowledged by a gift certificate to DDG books.

Most Litter Picked up by an Individual was accomplished by Macie Staples who receives a Real Maine gift bag with farmstead cookbook.

The dynamic team of Maya Kellett & Azalea picked up lots of litter. Some of it was also quite odd, earning them a gift certificate from Peak Nutrition.

Jessica Casey, Library Director at Farmington Public Library will hand out awards to the winners.

According to Farmington Public Works, this year’s efforts resulted in the most litter removed from the environment since the annual cleanup was begun ten years ago.