Winners of the 4th annual Rangeley RuKaBi race

RANGELEY – Rangeley Health and Wellness and the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce are pleased to announce that the 4th Annual Rangeley RuKaBi race, a fun, three-part race (run, kayak and bike), was a big success. The event took place on Sunday, May 30 in Rangeley Town Park.

The race consisted of a 3.5 mile bike, followed by a 1.5 mile kayak on Rangeley Lake and ended with a 3.5 mile run. Both individuals and teams competed.

The top finishers and their times in each category are listed below:

WOMEN

Mary Balch 1:19:00

Bobbie Bredfeldt 1:21:00

MEN

Jack Beauchesne 1:14:00

Normand Beauchesne 1:18:00

Malcolm Balch 1:36:07

TEAM

AJ’s Cycles 57:57

Bald Mountain Camps 59:20

Keep Moving 1:00:00

The organizers were very pleased with the turnout and expressed their appreciation for all the volunteers who helped organize the event – and are already looking forward to planning next year’s Rangeley RuKaBi race.