Winter Festival returns for 2022

KINGFIELD — Chase away the winter blues with a fun-filled day at the 2022 Winter Festival on Saturday, Feb. 19. The festival will be held at the Gateway Parking Lot and Little Baker Hill, starting around 2 p.m.

Kayak snow races will be returning. One of the most popular events from the 2021 Winter Festival, kayak snow racing is just about what it sounds like: hop in a kayak and launch yourself down the slopes to see how far you can go. Bring out your kayaks, find appropriate protective wear (helmets are recommended!), and challenge friends, family, and neighbors to a friendly competition.

In addition there will be sledding and toboggan races, along with plenty of opportunities for non-competitive sledding.

This year, the Snow Sculpture Contest will be done at home rather than on location. To join in, post two or three in-process photos of you and your sculpture on the Kingfield Festival Days Facebook page, along with a photo of the completed sculpture. There will be cash prizes of $300, $200, and $100 for first, second, and third place sculptures, respectively. The judging will be based on the ‘likes’ each entry earns.

There is no theme and no limits for the snow sculptures, so use your imagination.

If the weather allows, there will be an ice rink under the lights, so dig out the ice skates and make sure they’re in good shape.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers, chili, hot cocoa, and coffee will be provided, along with a bonfire and s’mores supplies.

The event is made possible by the Kingfield Festival Days team, the Kingfield SnoWanderers Snowmobile Club, and volunteers and partners from the community.

For more information or if you would like to volunteer, call Kim Jordan at 491-0730.

The Kingfield Gateway Parking Lot is located on Route 27 on the south side of the village, near the intersection of High Street and Main Street. There is off-road parking and limited bathroom facilities available on site.