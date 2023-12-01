Winter Wonderland comes to Phillips, December 9

PHILLIPS – Last year, a group of Phillips residents got together and decided to put on a holiday event—and it had a huge turnout.

“We were a little bit shocked by it,” said Mikelle Davenport, one of the organizers of Phillips Winter Wonderland.

Davenport explained that their goal was to create a holiday celebration that allows kids to have fun without causing stress for their parents. This was the reasoning behind providing a free, kid-centered event.

This year, the Winter Wonderland is returning to downtown Phillips on Saturday Dec. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. The event will feature sleigh rides up and down Main St. with Christmas story read-alouds, as well as multiple stations throughout the town filled with holiday fun.

The home base is at the Phillips Public Library, dubbed the “North Pole” for this event. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here, ready to welcome the children. Outside the library, there will be face-painting, hot cocoa, and fires for warming up. In the parking lot, eighth-graders from Phillips Elementary School will be fundraising for a school trip as they did last year—the only part of Wonderland that will cost money.

As they travel down Main St., kids can visit Santa’s workshop to make homemade ornaments and write letters to Santa. At Candyland, Susy Sanders’ home, carolers will serenade passersby. “Reindeer Café,” usually called the Local Bull, will offer free hot cocoa and cookies and across the street, Phillips True Value Hardware will provide an Island of Misfit Toys ice-fishing experience with prizes. Throughout Main St. high-schoolers dressed as elves will be giving out Golden Tickets as part of their required volunteer hours. Kids will have to catch an elf to get a ticket to redeem for candy at Candyland.

Information booths will be set up at both ends of the street to provide people with instructions as to how to interact with the stations and any questions that may arise.

Although the event is set to end at 7 p.m., the volunteers are willing to stick around: “We’ll make sure everybody gets a sleigh ride,” Davenport assured.

This year will feature a new event, the light parade which will begin at 7 p.m. “Light up your dog, light up your lawnmower,” Davenport said, describing the parade as “anything goes.”

Earlier in the day, the Phillips Public Library will be hosting two events. The Cake Walk will be in the library studio at 12 p.m. with the opportunity to win baked goods donated by 30 community members. Simultaneously, inside the library itself, there will be a Festival of Trees. Tickets can be placed with the tree you wish to win. A raffle will be held at 6:30 p.m. Winners can take trees home that night or make arrangements to pick them up the following day. Tickets for each event cost $1. Leftover tickets from the Cake Walk can be used at the Festival of Trees.

The Winter Wonderland Facebook page features a full schedule of events as well as an interactive map of the downtown that explains the layout of each station. In order to put on the event without cost to the public, Phillips Winter Wonderland relies on fundraising. Donations can be made through their Facebook page.