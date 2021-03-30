Woman dead after tree falls on her car

FARMINGTON – A Waterville woman is dead after a tree branch fell on her vehicle according to a press release from the Farmington Police Department.

A call was received around 9:53 a.m. on Monday, March 29, with reports of a single vehicle crash on the Knowlton Corner Road. Upon investigation, first responders reportedly determined that 31-year-old Rochelle Hager of Waterville died of injuries sustained from the impact of a large portion of pine tree that fell on the roof of her car.

According to the press release, Hager was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue south on the Knowlton Corner Road when the high winds blew a large branch of the tree onto the roof of her car. The branches of the tree also pulled down power lines and a utility pole, the press release stated. The road was closed for two hours while FPD, Farmington Fire Rescue and NorthStar Ambulance assisted at the scene.

No other persons were injured during the incident.