Woman’s death in New Vineyard under investigation

NEW VINEYARD – A woman was found dead this morning on the shore of a pond at the end of Miller Road.

At 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man reporting his vehicle submerged in a pond and requesting medical assistance for he and his wife. Upon arrival, Franklin County deputies found the man and a female lying on the shore of the pond. She was determined to be deceased by first responders. The man was transported to the Franklin Memorial Hospital. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department called the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit to assist with the investigation.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit remain on-scene at this hour collaborating and are expected to continue the investigation into the coming days, a state police spokeswoman said Tuesday evening.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team and Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit are processing the scene at this time. The Maine State Police Dive Team and Troopers from Troop C are also assisting with the investigation.

Also assisting at the scene were members of the Farmington Police Department, Farmington Fire Department, New Vineyard Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance Service.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct a post-mortem examination on the deceased individual in the coming days.