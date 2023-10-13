Woodman Hill Road repairs expected to be complete by October 15

JAY – At the Jay Select Board meeting on Tuesday, October 10, board members voted to approve the appointment of Jamie Carden-Leventhal from an alternate member to a regular member of the Planning Board.

This appointment has now left an open alternate position available on the board.

In other business, the board approved the Junkyard Permit renewals for David Belanger of Belanger’s Vehicle Repair and Ben St. Pierre of St. Pierre’s Garage. Code Enforcement Officer Ronda Palmer completed inspections of both properties.

Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere provided the board with an update regarding the May 1 and June 29 rainstorm. The Woodman Hill Road repair is ongoing and is expected to be complete by Oct. 15, minus paving. The road will be opened as soon as the contractor has moved their equipment out and the guardrails are installed.

Begin Road currently has temporary access which the town believes will be able to maintain through the winter and spring. LaFreniere also provided an update regarding the installation of a temporary bridge on Hutchinson Road, and stated that she is currently waiting to find out more information from one of the bridge companies and the Army Corp. of Engineers to determine the permitting needs.

LaFreniere also stated that temporary repairs have been completed on the Rail Trail where the sewer line was impacted, and the line has been reinsulated and stabilized with surface material restored as a temporary measure to get through the winter. Permanent repairs that address the culvert washouts will be designed and permitted over the winter.

On Oct. 28, the Jay Recreation Committee will be holding the Pumpkins in the Park event at French Falls Park. The event time has not yet been determined. Trunk or Treat will be taking place at the Town Office parking lot sponsored by the Jay Fire Department on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.

This meeting was recorded by Mt. Blue TV and is available for viewing online at MtBlueTV.org