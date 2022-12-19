Wreaths Across America: Snowstorm Edition

LIVERMORE FALLS – Despite heavy snow Friday night and into Saturday, the Jay Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 carried through with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Holy Cross cemetery in Livermore Falls. Saturday morning, members of the post gathered to place wreaths on veterans’ graves. Due to the weather conditions, the decision was made to hold off on laying the full number of wreaths donated by Wreaths Across America, but members of the Post felt it important to do part of the planned event.

This is the first time that Post 3335 has participated in Wreaths Across America, an annual national tradition that began in Maine.

Post Judge Advocate Jim Manter said, “We felt that even with the heavy snow conditions, we had to go through with the ceremonial portion of the event. Despite seventeen inches of snow on the graves, our veteran members and Auxiliary believed it was important to press ahead with the ceremony. The inconvenience to us was pale compared to what our veterans have given to our country.”

The ceremony included a blessing by Father Paul from St. Rose Church, the laying of ceremonial wreaths to honor each of the Armed Forces branches, and the playing of Taps. In addition, members of the Post decorated the grave of Frank L. Mitchell, local Army veteran killed in WW1 and the Post namesake.

Post Commander Rick Merrill said, “Even though we had to plow our way into the cemetery, snow and wind blowing, we completed the honors part of the wreath placement ceremony.”

“Due to the inclement weather, and the unsafe conditions with footing and walking about the graves, we made a on spot decision to delay placement of the remaining wreaths that were donated from Wreaths Across America. We are in the process of determining if we can safely place them on the planned site, or we seek alternative placement location,” Manter shared.

The backup location potentially would be at the War Memorial, Chisholm Square, in front of St. Rose Church.

Wreaths Across America donated 36 wreaths to the local VFW efforts, and a number of handmade wreaths were privately donated.

Alice Robinson, co-coordinator for the WAA project, said, “We hope community awareness grows, so that next year, we can decorate more local veterans’ graves.”

For additional information on the Post 3335 Wreaths program, or for participating and supporting fundraising efforts in 2023, contact Jim Manter/Alice Robinson at the Post, or call 897-5112.