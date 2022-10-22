Yes to the Dress: Franklin County edition

WILTON – Heidi MacIsaac Underwood asked for mismatched china plates in a local ‘buy nothing’ group, and ended up with her wedding dress.

This summer, while planning for their wedding and reception, Heidi and husband Dana decided they did not want to spend a lot of money on things they would only use once for the wedding. They looked into options for upcycling and repurposing items, and decided to use Heidi’s grandmother’s china dishes for the place settings.

Heidi didn’t have enough plates for the seventy guests at the wedding so she put a request out on the Mt. Blue Area Buy Nothing group on Facebook, asking for unwanted mismatched china plates she could have for the wedding reception.

The response?

Above and beyond her hopes.

She got her plates, along with wine glasses, water glasses, wooden serving boards, silk flowers, a special pen for the guest book, an aisle runner, and other decorations from local brides who had things to share after their own weddings.

Then another member of the group, Rachel Paling, posted her wedding dress to gift to someone. The dress was already hemmed for a five-foot, two-inch person; the perfect height for Heidi.

When she went to Paling’s house to pick up the dress, she had a mirror set up and everything ready for Heidi to try the dress on.

It did need some alterations for the perfect wedding-day fit, so Heidi reached out to her friend Holly Kangas, a wedding photographer who used to make wedding dresses for fun.

“I call her my fairy godmother,” Heidi said. Kangas altered the dress for the correct fit, then added the lace detailing that Heidi asked for; the result was a swoon-worthy dress that was personalized and unique to Heidi.

The finishing touch to the gown? Heidi’s family tartan made into a sash, honoring her Scottish heritage.

The gifts kept coming. She put a request out to borrow a mandolin slicer for her brother’s girlfriend Anne McCarron to make Ratatouille for the reception; she ended up being offered five. Someone gifted her dozens of candles. String lights were loaned for the wedding ceremony. And flowers – so many silk flowers! Some were from other brides and some were left behind at a local inn after a wedding held there.

The wedding was held at Camp Tall Pines in Poland on Saturday, October 15. That Friday night a massive rainstorm swept much of the state. The power went out that night, but despite being out of the way and remote, Central Maine Power arrived Saturday morning and had the power on by 11:30 a.m. before the wedding ceremony started at 1 p.m.

The family came down early in droves Saturday morning to clear downed tree branches and put out candles in case the power stayed out, Heidi said.

An old friend acted as DJ for the wedding. Dana’s sister Lisa became ordained specifically so she could perform their wedding ceremony. Heidi’s stepmother did all the flower arrangements – with the silk flowers spray painted to match the wedding colors – and stitched together the wedding arch sashes, which were made from Heidi’s grandmother’s curtains.

The wedding rings – handmade in Scotland to honor Heidi and Dana’s heritages – found a temporary home in an ornate ring box made by family members.

“Everything was amazing,” Heidi said.

Originally Heidi joined the Mt. Blue Area Buy Nothing group to pass along household items she no longer needed. “Gifting it directly to local people was far more fun and gratifying than dropping it at a thrift store,” Heidi said.

A group of strangers came together to help with their wedding and made the experience so much more memorable. Now, they’re sharing the love with others in the area. Titcomb Mountain will receive many of the china plates for their functions; one set was gifted to a wedding guest who recognized the pattern as her grandmother’s old china set. The flowers are being shared with a bride planning her wedding for next summer, and another bride will get the water glasses for her upcoming wedding.

“It’s such a great community of people,” she said.