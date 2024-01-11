You Can’t Take It With You – but the Sandy River Players can make you laugh about it!

FARMINGTON – The Sandy River Players retake the stage in their upcoming latest production, “You Can’t Take It With You” during the second and third weekends of January. A blend of new actors and familiar faces form the 20-person cast presenting this classic romantic comedy at the Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington.

As audience members enter the theater they will find themselves transported to the 1930s both by the set before them and the vintage music that plays. Then the audience meets the wacky Vanderhof/Sycamore/Carmichael family, with their homemade fireworks, dancing candymaker, playwright with more in-progress scripts propping up her crooked desk than being completed, and other misfit characters, and anything that was familiar is replaced by the hilarious and fantastical.

The play can be labeled a romcom, but has many other qualities as well, including a message written nearly 100 years ago and yet that is still relevant today, said director Kyla Wheeler. To that end, while it can be enjoyed by the theater-going crowd and by romcom lovers, it can equally be enjoyed by anyone looking for a feel-good story, a timeless message, or even just the familiar faces of locals brilliantly bringing the story to life.

“You Can’t Take It With You” tells the story of a 3-generation family (and some strays they’ve taken in) living happily in a home together with their somewhat unusual lifestyle—a life in which they are determined to live according to what they want their lives to be, regardless of what society says they should be. When the granddaughter of the patriarch, who Wheeler describes as “slightly less wacky” than the rest of the family, wants to marry the son of a prominent banker, the families clash in a combination of hilarity, misunderstanding, and learning how to find your own joy in life.

Under Wheeler’s direction, the play features many familiar local faces as well as some who are new to the area and were seeking somewhere to get involved. These include, but are not limited to, Stephen Hobbs as Martin “Grandpa” Vanderhof, Kate Parlin as Penelope Sycamore, Ethan Wright as Paul Sycamore, Molly Gurney as Essy Carmichael, Brendan Hickey as Ed Carmichael, Savannah Leavitt as Alice Sycamore, and Peter Osborne as Tony Kirby.

Besides the talent they bring as actors, several actors bring additional skills as crew members. Additionally, actor Tim Davis (Mr. Kirby) built the humorous and instantly-iconic unlevel desk, rather than requiring the crew to mutilate an existing desk.

They also have the benefit of having the character of Ed Carmichael, who plays the xylophone, be played by musically skilled actor Brendan Hickey, so they are able to have him play for real rather than rely on musical cues.

Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, “You Can’t Take It With You” was first performed on Broadway in 1936, running for 838 performances. Since the amateur rights became available in 1939, it has steadily been one of the top 10 most-performed school plays in the United States, as well as a community theater mainstay.

“You Can’t Take It With You” will be performed at the Emery Community Arts Center in Farmington on January 12, 13, 19, and 20 at 7 p.m., and on January 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.srptix.com.