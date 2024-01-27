Young entrepreneurs, sponsors, and Maine Cabin Masters all honored at CES Awards Ceremony

FARMINGTON – Entrepreneurial students, supporters, and even television’s Maine Cabin Masters were all honored at the Center for Entrepreneurial Studies Award Ceremony on Monday, January 22.

For the first hour, attendees wandered amongst the tables that dotted the North Dining Hall of the University of Maine at Farmington Monday, January 22 meandering between the buffet of hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and dessert table provided by Volunteer of the Year award recipient Tara Bryant. Presenters alternately prepared and mingled while guests were able to view and purchase items from the entrepreneurial popup shops lining one edge of the room, or move to the wall at the opposite side of the room to participate in the silent auction.

Popup shops included jewelry and other items made of reclaimed materials by Sophie Haley-Vigue, macrame jewelry by Jade Taylor, decorative bismuth knicknacks by Tyler Beach, a variety of jewelry by Layla DeCastro, both gnomes and painted seashell magnets by Lindee Woodsum, and turkey calls by an entrepreneur who was unable to attend but that Haley-Vigue included on her table for him.

Woodsum, age 13, described how her gnomes came about: “We were trying to figure out what to do for my business idea and I’ve always loved gnomes and [my mom] was like, why don’t you do gnomes? And I was like, yeah!”

“It took a lot of trial and error to figure out,” Woodsum added. Her final product, she said, is made of a combination of patterned socks and fuzzy socks on the outside of the gnome, with both rice and Poly-Fil inside to stuff them but also give weight for them to stand. The pompom on the end of the hat is made from fur-textured fabric.

“I do them for every holiday,” Woodsum said proudly, showing her display that were presently mostly Valentine’s Day-related.

DeCastro, also age 13, had great variety in her jewelry, from portions she made from polymer clay to wooden pieces cut out by a laser cutter that the CES has in their Makerspace. Some of her jewelry components are pre-made but she makes the majority of them, she said.

DeCastro also had rubber duck earrings for sale specifically to benefit the CES Makerspace. DeCastro and another entrepreneurial friend came up with the idea. When asked, why ducks? “I don’t know. I think we just liked them and agreed on them so there could be money going to the Makerspace.”

Once awards started, presentations were given to sponsors and students alike.

Awards given included:

Supporter of the Year—Flint Christie, Kyes Insurance, President

Volunteer of the Year—Tara Bryant

Exceptional Youth Award—Alicia Phillips-CES Store Employee of the Year

Exceptional Youth Award—Sophie Haley-Vigue, Entrepreneur of the Year

Finally, many were starstruck to see Maine Cabin Masters stars “Jedi” Jared Baker and Jason Thornton accept the 2023 Changemaker of the Year award in person on behalf of Kennebec Cabin Company and Maine Cabin Masters.

The evening was beneficial in its fundraising efforts as well, with highlights including a $7,500 award from Key Bank, and a successful silent auction, says CES director Kathy Meronek-Beauchamp.

The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies was founded in 2018 by Bonita Tompkins with a mission for “helping 10-24 year-olds SUCCEED & LEAD,” according to their website. They are a 501 (c) non-profit company and rely on donations as well as sales at their store in downtown Farmington to fund the mission.

See how you can help in the handout they included at Monday’s event, visiting the store at 156 Main Street in Farmington, or by going to www.cesmaine.org.