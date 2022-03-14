Zoning board approves changes to homeless shelter ordinances

FARMINGTON — The Zoning Board met on Thursday, March 10, to discuss the zoning ordinances for homeless shelters in the town of Farmington. With representatives of Western Maine Community Action, Father Paul Dumais and community members, the zoning board primarily focused on the performance standards that will accompany the ordinance. The meeting lasted just under two hours.

A point of concern for WMCA was the maximum of 32 shelter beds permitted within the town. As of March 10, Kobe Perry with WMCA said her department was serving 75 people experiencing homelessness, some of whom were unable to be temporarily housed in hotels or motels, and she expected that number to increase.

The majority of their clients lived in Farmington before they became homeless, Perry said.

John Moore, a member of the zoning board, said that the board felt 32 beds was the best place to start. He expressed concerns about Farmington being able to sustain and support the shelter and felt that they needed to start somewhere. The limits could be changed later. Moore also emphasized that the ordinance in question did not impact any other municipalities in the county.

“Our spirit is willing. And then, the question is, is Farmington’s body able?” said Paul Mills, chair of the zoning board.

With a domestic violence shelter in development for Safe Voices, which is expected to have 12 beds, Perry was significantly concerned about the restriction of beds. The zoning board and a representative from the Farmington Planning Board did not believe that Safe Voices constituted a homeless shelter.

Perry believed that under Maine Housing Authority standards, the beds would be considered shelter beds. She felt the need was greater than the 32 beds but would compromise on 32 if the Save Voices beds were not counted in that total.

The zoning board voted to change the language to a maximum of 32 beds, excluding facilities exclusively devoted to domestic violence survivors.

They also changed the definition of ‘homeless shelter’ to remove apartments from the definition. Perry felt there should be no limitation on transitional housing.

Another concern was the detailed requirements for a management plan, including but not limited to the following: intake policy; action plan and navigator services; search policy; screenings; sleeping arrangements; shower schedule; fragrances and odors; computer/technology usage; bedtime routine; dispensing medication; children; chores and responsibilities; check in/out; day programs; visitor policy; security; exterior lighting plan; signage; off-limits spaces; guest rules; progressive discipline plan for clients; reasons for immediate dismissal; a sample client application for admission; copy of their Maine Housing monitoring plan.

Dumais and WMCA proposed removing the detailed requirements and instead requiring a management plan that met Maine Housing standards. Even if a shelter does not receive funding through Maine Housing for operation, the town can reasonable require that the shelter met Maine Housing standards in order to operate within the town limits.

Mills agreed that the town needs to refer to some standard for their management plan, otherwise the planning board will have a difficult job to do. He felt that the Maine Housing standard seemed like one viable option.

The zoning board voted to adopt the change for the management plan to meet Maine Housing standards.

With regards to 24/7 hours of operation, the zoning board was primarily concerned about ensuring that clients were not forced to leave in the morning and only allowed back in at night.

There are several categories of shelters: no barrier, low barrier, and high barrier. A high barrier shelter would be one that has extensive screening and requirements prior to admittance. A low barrier shelter still requires screening, but it is less exhaustive.

A no barrier shelter would be one that anyone could walk into, in any condition, without any requirements.

Requiring that a shelter be staffed 24/7 would divert funds from from case management and navigation services to have a well-trained babysitter there on nights and weekends, Perry said. When applying for a shelter, WMCA would propose an on-call person available 24/7, and that would be outlined in the management plan.

The board modified the language to read that a no-barrier homeless shelter shall have 24-hour on-site supervision, and further modified to read that residents shall be permitted to occupy the shelter 24/7. This was deemed best for the safety and well-being of shelter residents and the town.

The town of Farmington will require licensing through the select board for the operation of a shelter. This was put in place to allow the town some oversight and leverage in the event there was a substantial violation of the shelter’s management plan or the town ordinances. Maine Housing does not issue licenses for homeless shelters, and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services only licenses shelters for unaccompanied youth. There is no state oversight for homeless shelters other than the requirements provided by Maine Housing for funding through Maine Housing. The zoning board felt it in the best interests of the town to have some ‘maneuverability’ to address possible issues.

The zoning board does not make final decisions; they serve as an advisory board for the select board. The modified ordinance and accompanying documents will be presented to the select board for review, and eventually go to the townspeople for a vote to accept or reject. At this date in time, it is expected to be presented in a special town meeting later in the year.