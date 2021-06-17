Zoning Board to discuss homeless shelter requirements

FARMINGTON – Members of the Zoning Board will meet on Thursday night, June 17, at 6 p.m. to continue a conversation regarding a possible future homeless shelter. The board plans to workshop the details of a performance standard requirement which potential shelters would need to abide by in order to gain approval from the town.

A meeting in April brought concern from residents that the definition was too restrictive. Members of the board have been considering requiring on-site supervision 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but local advocates in the field say that goal may be too far fetched.

Conversation will also focus around where a possible shelter could be established in terms of zones. Some feel that a shelter should not be allowed in the “Historic Downtown” district, while others see it as a benefit to shelter residents who could easily access local resources.

Once sufficiently workshopped by board members, the performance standard would need to be passed by voters at a special town meeting.

The workshop will be held in the basement of the Town Office.