Award-winning prison food documentary to air on Maine Public Television

PORTLAND – Maximilian Armstrong of One Wing Pictures announces that “Seeds of Change: Breaking Free from the Prison Food Machine” will appear on Maine Public Television as part of their Maine Public Film Series on Thursday, April 25 at 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m.

An organic farmer in Maine sets out to transform the Prison food system. Filmed over the course of two-years, “Seeds of Change” chronicles the intersecting stories of lifelong farmer Mark McBrine and several incarcerated men as they grow their own food on a five-acre prison garden unlike any other.

Nick Callanan, Director of the Maine Outdoor Film Festival called it “a complex piece of narrative-building, such an elevated work,” and Governor Janet Mills said “I am proud of this work…Seeds of Change is fundamentally a story of hope.” “Seeds of Change” premiered at the 2023 Maine International Film Festival and has gone on to receive numerous accolades and awards across the country, including Best Documentary Short: Lessons of Hope at the Prestigious SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

In a place where life is routinely defined by shame and despair, good food can be a gateway to meaning, wellness, and dignity. Discover the power of using organic agriculture as a means to reform our food systems and change the course of people’s lives. Learn more at seedsofchangefilm.com.

Maximilian Armstrong is an award-winning documentary filmmaker based in Portland, Maine. Follow his work on Facebook and Instagram @onewingpictures.