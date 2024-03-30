Canton Historical Society to host cook-off

CANTON – The Canton, Maine Historical Society will hold a Chili and Chowder Cook-off on Saturday, April 6, 12-2 p.m., at the Canton Historical Society, 25 Turner St. The event will raise funds for the Historical Society.

Local chefs will prepare their favorite chili or chowder for the contest. The public will sample and vote for the best in each category. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. The admission fee includes bread, beverages, and dessert as well as the chili and chowder.

Anyone interested in entering their dish in the cook-off should email cantonmehistorical@gmail.com for details.

The museum and gift shop will be open to the public during this event. Housed in the back of the recently restored 1897 Grange building, the museum exhibits furniture, artifacts, photographs and documents related to Canton’s history.

The Canton Historical Society is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization devoted to the preservation and celebration of Canton’s heritage, history, and community.