Cooperative Extension to host class on growing tomatoes

FARMINGTON – Have you ever wondered why your tomatoes will not ripen? Which parts of the tomato to cut out when you prune? Or what causes the black rotting spot on the bottom of your fruit?

Join Nick Rowley from the University of Maine Cooperative Extension at Franklin County Adult Ed on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. for a class on Garden Tomato Production.

Bring your tomato questions and ideas, and talk TOMATO!

Register online: www.rsd9.maineadulted.org or by phone at 778.3460

For questions regarding the event please contact Nick Rowley at the Franklin County Extension Office, Nicholas.rowley@maine.edu or 778-4650

University of Maine Cooperative Extension: As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.