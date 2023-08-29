Cooperative Extension to host Walk and Cook Class in September

FARMINGTON — University of Maine Cooperative Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) is offering a Walk and Cook Class in September on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension office located at 138 Pleasant Street in Farmington.

EFNEP program is free to eligible adults with children in the household or young adults from 19-25 years old. In this Walk and Cook class participants will learn about:

– Benefits of physical activity

– Choosing healthy foods

– Food budgeting

– Meal Planning and Food Safety

– Food Security and Resource Management

Pre- registration is required.

To register for the class or request a reasonable accommodation, contact: Bella Russo, EFNEP CEA- Franklin County

Email: isabella.russo1@maine.edu

Phone: 207.778.4650

