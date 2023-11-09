Gerry Wiles holiday meal program underway in Franklin County

FARMINGTON – The annual Gerry Wiles Holiday Meal drive is underway with the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce now collecting monetary and non-perishable food item donations.

The program works to put a full meal on tables throughout Franklin County and has historically distributed more than 100 meals just in time for the holidays. Community members can apply through the Chamber website by visiting www.franklincountymaine.org or by picking up an application at the Chamber office in Walmart.

Requests for meals must be submitted to the Chamber by December 2nd. A committee will review the applications and contact those selected to receive a basket by phone. Gift cards will be available for pickup on Friday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chamber office at 615 Wilton Road. For more information or if you would like to make a food or monetary donation to the program, please visit www.franklincountymaine.org, call 207-778-4215 or email director@franklincountymaine.org.