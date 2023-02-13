Greater Franklin Food Council announces winter book club

FARMINGTON – “Everyone trying to change the food system—people fighting to end hunger, food insecurity, and diet-related diseases, as well as those working for equitable and sustainable agriculture and people who simply want access to good, healthy food—needs to know about capitalism,” says Eric Holt-Giménez in “A Foodie’s Guide to Capitalism,” the Greater Franklin Food Council’s choice for this winter’s read.

The Greater Franklin Food Council will be hosting their second annual Winter Book Club this March with a focus on food systems and economics. With book host and GFFC coordinator, Ellie Sloane-Barton, the book club will dive into “A Foodie’s Guide to Capitalism” by Eric Holt-Giménez. In the book, Holt-Giménez offers a simple yet thought-provoking analysis of the history, present, and future of capitalism in our food system. The book club wishes to create a community learning space with a safe and open atmosphere for all participants to explore ideas, concerns and emotions. The GFFC hopes that this club can inspire and connect our greater community to understand and engage more with our local food system.

There will be one zoom meeting per week for the first three weeks of March culminating in an in-person gathering and potluck in the fourth week. Specific dates and times will be determined by participants who sign up.

To sign up for the book club, visit www.greaterfranklinfoodcouncil.org. Books can be purchased locally through Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers via their website or by calling the store at (207) 778-3454.