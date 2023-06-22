Greater Franklin Food Council celebrating release of Local Food Plan, June 29

FARMINGTON – The Greater Franklin Food Council is excited to announce the first of two parties this summer to celebrate the release of their Local Food Plan. The Local Food Plan outlines the Food Council’s missions and goals for the next few years. This family-friendly celebration will feature a presentation by the GFFC, yard games, specialty local pizzas for purchase, and a raffle (buy 10 or more and get a free GFFC water bottle!). Morrison Hill Orchard will have their deliciously diverse ciders on tap, and everyone’s first drink is on the Food Council!

The Local Food Plan Release Party is open to the public and will take place on June 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morrison Hill Orchard in Farmington. Admission is a suggested $5 to $10 donation with no amount too little or too large. All funds from the event support the Greater Franklin Food Council’s mission to foster a healthy food system in greater Franklin County by bringing people together to ensure access to nutritious local food, support local farmers, and advocate for food related programs that strengthen local communities.

For more information, email Ellie at gffccoordinator@gmail.com or visit the Greater Franklin Food Council Facebook page.