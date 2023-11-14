Holiday schedule for the Farmington Farmers’ Market

FARMINGTON – The Farmington Farmers’ Market has moved indoors to its winter home at the St. Joseph Center, 130 Quebec Street. Farmington’s winter market is held each Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., November through April. St. Joseph Center is located at the corner of Quebec and Middle Streets, near the UMF Fitness & Recreation Center.

For the week of Thanksgiving, the market will be held on Wednesday the 22nd of November, to provide fresh local food in time for the holiday feast. Hours will be 10-1 as usual. There will be no market on the 25th of November, the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

For Chester Greenwood Day, on the 2nd of December, the farmers’ market will be held in conjunction with the Winter Festival at the St. Joseph Center at 130 Quebec Street, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Winter Festival will feature freshly made wreaths, gift baskets, a lunch counter for sit-down or take-out meals, and live music.

Some of the farmers’ market vendors will participate in the Holiday Food Hall, Friday the 8th of December, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street, hosted by the Greater Franklin Food Council.

The farmers’ market will proceed as usual on the Saturdays of the 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th of December, weather permitting.

Weather-related cancellations will be announced in the Daily Bulldog and on the Farmington Farmers’ Market Facebook page. You can sign up for the Farmington Farmers’ Market mailing list if you wish to receive notifications directly to your inbox.

Please contact market manager Deborah Chadbourne for more information at (207) 860-0703 or farmingtonmainefarmersmarket@gmail.com.