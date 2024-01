JAY – The Jay, Livermore, Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce held this year’s Annual Meeting on Jan. 20 at VFW Post 3335 in Jay. Auxiliary members served a buffet consisting of roast beef, curry chicken, and seafood casserole with all the sides and desserts.

The hall was decorated in a Woodland theme by Brenda Brochure and the crew of BB’s Events and Rentals and absolutely stunning. A good time was enjoyed by all!